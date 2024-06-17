Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC talks integrated air and missile defense during EUROSATORY 2024

    10th AAMDC talks integrated air and missile defense during EUROSATORY 2024

    PARIS, FRANCE

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Soldiers assigned to 5-4 ADA BN pose with the SGT STOUT air defense vehicle June 19,2024 in Paris, France as part of EUROSATORY 2024 (Caption by U.S. Army Capt. Alexander Watkins).

    NATO
    STOUT
    StrongerTogether
    ShieldofVictory
    EUROSATORY24

