U.S. Army Soldiers from The U.S. Army Golden Knights, The U.S. Army Drill Team, The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, The U.S. Army Blues, and The U.S. Army Chorus supported U.S. Army Day with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Washington, D.C. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto (released)

Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US by SSG Rachel Minto