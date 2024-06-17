Ewa Beach Water Booth

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (June 12, 2024) A community liaison officer for Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) answers questions about the Extended Drinking Water Monitoring (DWM) and Water Quality Action Team (WQAT) at Kapilina Beach Homes Night Market in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, June 12, 2024. The Navy instituted the two voluntary programs in April as replacements for the drinking water Long-Term Monitoring program, designed to provide resources and enhanced water sampling and testing for residents on the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system. (U.S. Navy photo by David Hodge)

