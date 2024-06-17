Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ewa Beach Water Booth [Image 2 of 2]

    Ewa Beach Water Booth

    EWA BEACH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by David Hodge 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    EWA BEACH, Hawaii (June 12, 2024) A community liaison officer for Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) answers questions about the Extended Drinking Water Monitoring (DWM) and Water Quality Action Team (WQAT) at Kapilina Beach Homes Night Market in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, June 12, 2024. The Navy instituted the two voluntary programs in April as replacements for the drinking water Long-Term Monitoring program, designed to provide resources and enhanced water sampling and testing for residents on the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system. (U.S. Navy photo by David Hodge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 21:41
    Photo ID: 8485482
    VIRIN: 240612-N-IM487-1098
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 468.25 KB
    Location: EWA BEACH, HAWAII, US
    TAGS

    environment
    water quality
    Red Hill
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill

