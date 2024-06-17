Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Recruiting Command Throws First Pitch at Red Birds Game

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Porterfield  

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    240618-N-TT671-1164 MEMPHIS (June 18, 2024) Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC), throws the first pitch at a Memphis Red Birds baseball game. CNRC staff participates in the Memphis Red Birds baseball game opening at Autozone Park. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Porterfield)

