240618-N-TT671-1164 MEMPHIS (June 18, 2024) Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC), throws the first pitch at a Memphis Red Birds baseball game. CNRC staff participates in the Memphis Red Birds baseball game opening at Autozone Park. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Porterfield)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 17:05
|Photo ID:
|8484997
|VIRIN:
|240618-N-TT671-1164
|Resolution:
|363x563
|Size:
|225.65 KB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
This work, Navy Recruiting Command Throws First Pitch at Red Birds Game, by PO2 Michael Porterfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
