The National Weather Service has forecast declining flows on the Yellowstone River reaching the Missouri River at the Williston gage. The Williston gage dropped below 22.0 feet as of today, June 17 at 9 a.m. (Central Time). River stages continue to decline.
Second peak of Fort Peck flow test resuming
