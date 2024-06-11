Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) kicked off this year’s E3B testing week on March 11 at Fort Walker, VA. Over the next five days candidates will strive to earn one of the Army's three expert badges, The Expert Infantry Badge (EIB), The Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) or The Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB). Service members training during the summer months need to be aware of the potential for heat related illnesses and follow the recommendations for outdoor activity levels. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Antony J. Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 11:47 Photo ID: 8481220 VIRIN: 240617-A-D0155-1002 Resolution: 5068x3379 Size: 11.86 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beat the heat: A summer safety brief [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.