Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) kicked off this year’s E3B testing week on March 11 at Fort Walker, VA. Over the next five days candidates will strive to earn one of the Army's three expert badges, The Expert Infantry Badge (EIB), The Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) or The Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB). Service members training during the summer months need to be aware of the potential for heat related illnesses and follow the recommendations for outdoor activity levels. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Antony J. Martinez)
Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 11:47
Photo ID:
|8481220
VIRIN:
|240617-A-D0155-1002
Resolution:
|5068x3379
Size:
|11.86 MB
Location:
|US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
Beat the heat: A summer safety brief
