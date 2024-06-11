MRF-D 24.3: Marine Cpl. Daniel Harper rehearses call for fire during WADER

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Daniel Harper, a joint fires observer with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 writes down notional enemy information as part of a call for fire training event during the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal at Cowley Beach Training Area, QLD, Australia, June 15, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. Harper is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

