Navy Band Country Current Plays Fells Point Festival During Maryland Fleet Week 2024

BALTIMORE (June 15, 2024) - Musician 1st Class Patrick McAvinue of the Navy Band’s Country Current plays the Fells Point Festival during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services, running June 12-18. This year marks the City of Baltimore's fourth time hosting Navy Fleet Week. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the City of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Patrick Gordon)

