Marines of MASA 24: U.S. and Philippine service members conduct martial arts demonstration

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Troy Hernandez, center, an armory chief with Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, poses for a photo before performing a martial arts demonstration for Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 on Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 12, 2024. The event demonstrated martial arts techniques utilized by members of the U.S. Marine Corps and Philippine Marine Corps. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

