    USS George Washington Vending Machine Restock

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Roselia Garcia 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Retail Services Specialist Seaman Jose D. Cano, from Houston, assigned to supply department’s S-3 division, restocks a vending machine aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 15, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Roselia Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 23:19
    Photo ID: 8479006
    VIRIN: 240615-N-LN274-1011
    Resolution: 4500x3214
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George Washington Vending Machine Restock, by SA Roselia Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific
    Nimitz-class
    Vending Machine
    Restock
    USSGW
    Southern Seas 2024

