USS George Washington Vending Machine Restock

Retail Services Specialist Seaman Jose D. Cano, from Houston, assigned to supply department’s S-3 division, restocks a vending machine aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 15, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Roselia Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 23:19
|Photo ID:
|8479006
|VIRIN:
|240615-N-LN274-1011
|Resolution:
|4500x3214
|Size:
|8.08 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
