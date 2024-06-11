Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rochester native serves aboard USS Robert Smalls during Valiant Shield

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240615-N-DM318-1077 PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 15, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Tamarra Francois, from Rochester, New York, poses for a photo in the medical spaces aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) June during Valiant Shield 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo- Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    ValiantShield

