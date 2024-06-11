Rochester native serves aboard USS Robert Smalls during Valiant Shield

240615-N-DM318-1077 PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 15, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Tamarra Francois, from Rochester, New York, poses for a photo in the medical spaces aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) June during Valiant Shield 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo- Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

