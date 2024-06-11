U.S. Navy Sailors from Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 poses for a photo with their MH-53E rotary aircraft at the Martin State Airport open house during Maryland Fleet Week. This year marks the City of Baltimore's fourth time hosting Navy Fleet Week. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the City of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)

