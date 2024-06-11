Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Martin State Airport open house [Image 5 of 7]

    Martin State Airport open house

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Thomas Higgins 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    U.S. Navy Sailors from Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 poses for a photo with their MH-53E rotary aircraft at the Martin State Airport open house during Maryland Fleet Week. This year marks the City of Baltimore's fourth time hosting Navy Fleet Week. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the City of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 16:10
    Photo ID: 8478803
    VIRIN: 240615-N-AP071-1143
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 786.19 KB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Martin State Airport open house [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Thomas Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MDFLEETWEEK24
    MDFW2024

