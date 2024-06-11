Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valiant Shield 24: Joint Military Equipment Exposition [Image 14 of 14]

    Valiant Shield 24: Joint Military Equipment Exposition

    AIRAI, PALAU

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Adam Towle, an explosive ordnance technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and a native of South Kingstown, Rhode Island, shows local visitors a small unmanned ground vehicle during a military equipment exposition as part of exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Palau International Airport, Airai, Palau, June 13, 2024. U.S. joint forces conducting exercise Valiant Shield 24 held a military equipment exposition to offer insight into military operations and build relationships with the Palauan community. I Marine Expeditionary Force conducts exercises like Valiant Shield to enhance interoperability with allied and partner forces and expand the operational capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024
    Location: AIRAI, PW
    This work, Valiant Shield 24: Joint Military Equipment Exposition [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Hannah Hollerud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ValiantShield
    IMEFSummerSeries

