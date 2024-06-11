Valiant Shield 24: Marine Food Specialists Deliver Meals to Troops

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Emmanuel Bennyi, a food service specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, delivers and serves food to Marines and Sailors during exercise Valiant Shield 24 at the Palau Royal Resort, Koror, Palau, June 13, 2024. Valiant Shield enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. I Marine Expeditionary Force consistently engages in exercises with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific region to bolster regional security, maintain access and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

