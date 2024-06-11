Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Valiant Shield 24: Marine Food Specialists Deliver Meals to Troops [Image 1 of 3]

    Valiant Shield 24: Marine Food Specialists Deliver Meals to Troops

    KOROR, PALAU

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Emmanuel Bennyi, a food service specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, delivers and serves food to Marines and Sailors during exercise Valiant Shield 24 at the Palau Royal Resort, Koror, Palau, June 13, 2024. Valiant Shield enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. I Marine Expeditionary Force consistently engages in exercises with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific region to bolster regional security, maintain access and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 01:58
    Photo ID: 8478213
    VIRIN: 240612-M-ZL739-2012
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: KOROR, PW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valiant Shield 24: Marine Food Specialists Deliver Meals to Troops [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Valiant Shield 24: Marine Food Specialists Deliver Meals to Troops
    Valiant Shield 24: Marine Food Specialists Deliver Meals to Troops
    Valiant Shield 24: Marine Food Specialists Deliver Meals to Troops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ValiantShield
    IMEFSummerSeries

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT