    Maryland Fleet Week, Flyover Baltimore 2024 [Image 2 of 7]

    Maryland Fleet Week, Flyover Baltimore 2024

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Atherton 

    1st Marine Corps District

    Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is a biennial public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays, and see drill and musical performances that showcase the expertise, excellence, and patriotism of America’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Staff Sgt. Heather Atherton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 23:20
    Photo ID: 8478092
    VIRIN: 240614-M-MK605-7644
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Fleet Week, Flyover Baltimore 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Heather Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

