    America's First Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 [Image 1 of 4]

    America's First Corps Best Squad Competition 2024

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Spc. Derick Fennell 

    I Corps

    U.S. Army Pfc. Lyle Myhre, assigned to 7th Infantry Division, was the first competitor to complete the 12-mile ruck march during America’s First Corps Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 14, 2024. Soldiers from 10 different teams across I Corps and JBLM were assessed to test the proficiency of squads and determine which unit's team will represent America’s First Corps in the upcoming Forces Command Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Derick Fennell, I Corps Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 20:25
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
