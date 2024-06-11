America's First Corps Best Squad Competition 2024

U.S. Army Pfc. Lyle Myhre, assigned to 7th Infantry Division, was the first competitor to complete the 12-mile ruck march during America’s First Corps Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 14, 2024. Soldiers from 10 different teams across I Corps and JBLM were assessed to test the proficiency of squads and determine which unit's team will represent America’s First Corps in the upcoming Forces Command Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Derick Fennell, I Corps Public Affairs)

