U.S. Army National Guard soldiers conduct a combined arms rehearsal as part of the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) on June 9, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. XCTC is the Army National Guard's capstone training event, organized by First Army, to help Brigade Combat Teams achieve T-Level 3 (T3) training readiness. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Neil McLean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 18:22 Photo ID: 8477468 VIRIN: 240614-A-JJ342-1941 Resolution: 5008x3160 Size: 4.58 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, XCTC D+10 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.