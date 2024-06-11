KINGS BAY, Ga. – Cmdr. Matt Scovill, right, relinquish command of Submarine Readiness Squadron 36 (SRS-36) to Cmdr. Matthew Becker, during a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, June 14, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 12:50
|Photo ID:
|8476089
|VIRIN:
|240614-N-ZO368-1026
|Resolution:
|5016x3348
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|KINGS BAY, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SRS- 36 Bids Farewell to Cmdr. Scovill and Welcomes Cmdr. Becker, by PO1 Travis Alston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SRS- 36 Bids Farewell to Cmdr. Scovill and Welcomes Cmdr. Becker
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT