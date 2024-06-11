Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SRS- 36 Bids Farewell to Cmdr. Scovill and Welcomes Cmdr. Becker

    SRS- 36 Bids Farewell to Cmdr. Scovill and Welcomes Cmdr. Becker

    KINGS BAY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Alston 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    KINGS BAY, Ga. – Cmdr. Matt Scovill, right, relinquish command of Submarine Readiness Squadron 36 (SRS-36) to Cmdr. Matthew Becker, during a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, June 14, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 12:50
    Photo ID: 8476089
    VIRIN: 240614-N-ZO368-1026
    Resolution: 5016x3348
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: KINGS BAY, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SRS- 36 Bids Farewell to Cmdr. Scovill and Welcomes Cmdr. Becker, by PO1 Travis Alston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SRS- 36 Bids Farewell to Cmdr. Scovill and Welcomes Cmdr. Becker

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay
    Submarine Force Atlantic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT