SRS- 36 Bids Farewell to Cmdr. Scovill and Welcomes Cmdr. Becker

KINGS BAY, Ga. – Cmdr. Matt Scovill relinquished command of Submarine Readiness Squadron 36 (SRS-36) to Cmdr. Matthew Becker, during a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, June 14, 2024.



Rear Adm. Robert E. “Bob” Wirth, commander, Submarine Group Ten presided over the ceremony.



“Commander Scovill, you’ve done it all, and then some,” said Wirth. “Without a doubt, you have left an indelible mark. You’ve had a positive impact on Team Kings Bay. I wish you and your family the best as you begin your transition to civilian life. Know that your 23-years of service has had a lasting impact on our Submarine Force and the U.S. Navy, and I sincerely thank you for all you have done. Commander Becker, as you step into your new role, I am certain that your leadership and expertise will further enhance the achievements of Submarine Readiness Squadron 36.”



Scovill, earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Clemson University and received his commission via Officer Candidate School in August 2002. He took command of SRS-36, June 17, 2022.

During his speech, Scovill spoke of SRS-36’s important role in strategic deterrence, while reflecting on his 23-year naval career.



“Commander Becker, you are getting a great command,” said Scovill. SRS-36 is the backbone of all operations here in Kings Bay. “There is a lot of hard work that we do that goes unnoticed and I would like to acknowledge and commend the exceptional work this group of professionals do, daily. It has been an honor and privilege working with each and every one of you.”



Wirth presented Scovill with the Legion of Merit Award, before turning over command of SRS-36 to Becker.

Becker, a native of Silverdale, Washington, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He subsequently earned his Executive Master of Business Administration from the Naval Postgraduate School in 2017.



“I am honored to inherit such an outstanding team,” said Becker. “Commander Scovill, thank you for the guidance and I look forward to continuing the success and legacy SRS-36.”

SRS 36 provides centralized administrative and support services to the submarines and staffs of Submarine Squadron 16 and 20 and all visiting and other assigned units.



Submarine Group Ten is the nation's preeminent provider of sea-based strategic deterrence, Tomahawk Land Attack Missile strikes, and unique submarine-based special operations capabilities. The base is home to all east coast Ohio-class submarines.



