MG Rafferty takes over 56th Artillery Command

The 56th Artillery Command holds a change of command ceremony at Clay Kaserne, Germany, June 13, 2024. During the ceremony, the unit’s outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, relinquished command to incoming commander, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John L. Rafferty, Jr. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

