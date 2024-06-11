Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG Rafferty takes over 56th Artillery Command [Image 33 of 34]

    MG Rafferty takes over 56th Artillery Command

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Thomas Mort 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The 56th Artillery Command holds a change of command ceremony at Clay Kaserne, Germany, June 13, 2024. During the ceremony, the unit’s outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, relinquished command to incoming commander, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John L. Rafferty, Jr. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 07:32
    Photo ID: 8475012
    VIRIN: 240613-A-YQ762-1595
    Resolution: 5000x3333
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Rafferty takes over 56th Artillery Command [Image 34 of 34], by Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    eucom
    usarmy
    strongertogether
    makingadifference
    56thartillerycommand

