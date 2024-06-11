278th ACR, RSS, conduct realistic combat drills

U.S. Army National Guard Soldier from Tennessee’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Regimental Support Squadron, conducts combat scenarios utilizing an opposing force on June 13, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The training exercises simulated real-world scenarios to test their skills and decision-making abilities in a variety of combat environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. MiKayla Williams)

