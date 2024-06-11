U.S. Army National Guard Soldier from Tennessee’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Regimental Support Squadron, conducts combat scenarios utilizing an opposing force on June 13, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The training exercises simulated real-world scenarios to test their skills and decision-making abilities in a variety of combat environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. MiKayla Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 15:18
|Photo ID:
|8473579
|VIRIN:
|240613-Z-EV793-8224
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|814.26 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 278th ACR, RSS, conduct realistic combat drills [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Mikayla Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
