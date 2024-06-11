Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    278th ACR, RSS, conduct realistic combat drills [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Spc. Mikayla Williams 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldier from Tennessee’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Regimental Support Squadron, conducts combat scenarios utilizing an opposing force on June 13, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The training exercises simulated real-world scenarios to test their skills and decision-making abilities in a variety of combat environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. MiKayla Williams)

    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    278th ACR
    RSS

