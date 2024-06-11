Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 15:21 Photo ID: 8473577 VIRIN: 240613-F-JT962-1001 Resolution: 612x812 Size: 278.62 KB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AFMC to expand AcqDemo workforce [Image 2 of 2], by Michele Donaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.