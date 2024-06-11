Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee National Guard C Troop, RSS, 278th ACR, train for medical emergencies at Fort Cavazos [Image 2 of 2]

    Tennessee National Guard C Troop, RSS, 278th ACR, train for medical emergencies at Fort Cavazos

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Spc. Mikayla Williams 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Tennessee Army National Guard Soldiers from C Troop, Regimental Support Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, conduct medical training, June 13, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The training focuses on advanced first aid techniques and casualty care to improve their ability to respond to medical emergencies in the field. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. MiKayla Williams)

    This work, Tennessee National Guard C Troop, RSS, 278th ACR, train for medical emergencies at Fort Cavazos [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Mikayla Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

