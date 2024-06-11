Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lighting the Torch [Image 3 of 3]

    Lighting the Torch

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Ahna Waarvik 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    TSgt (Ret) Christopher Ferrell represents the Air Force to light the ceremonial torch during the kick-off opening ceremony for the 2024 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials.

    The Air Force hosted the US Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment for the first ever Air Force & Marine Corps Trials at Nellis AFB, Nevada, 4-14 March 2024. Sixty-five Marines and over 120 Air and Space Force wounded warriors along with teams from Ukraine and Georgia compete in the Paralympic-style competition kicking off on 8 March.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
