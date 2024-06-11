Lighting the Torch

TSgt (Ret) Christopher Ferrell represents the Air Force to light the ceremonial torch during the kick-off opening ceremony for the 2024 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials.



The Air Force hosted the US Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment for the first ever Air Force & Marine Corps Trials at Nellis AFB, Nevada, 4-14 March 2024. Sixty-five Marines and over 120 Air and Space Force wounded warriors along with teams from Ukraine and Georgia compete in the Paralympic-style competition kicking off on 8 March.

