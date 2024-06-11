Soldiers compete in the Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition June 3-7, 2024, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The winning squad will represent AFC at the U.S. Army level best squad competition. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Newswanger)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 10:32
|Photo ID:
|8472452
|VIRIN:
|240605-O-KG126-1509
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFC Best Squad Competition 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by Greg Newswanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT