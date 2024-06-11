Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CDRUSINDOPACOM visits Indonesia [Image 4 of 4]

    CDRUSINDOPACOM visits Indonesia

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, center right, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joins Vice Adm. Erwin S. Aldedharma, center left, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy, for a group photo during his first official visit to Indonesia as USINDOPACOM commander, June 13, 2024. The U.S. and Indonesia share a deep and enduring strategic partnership, anchored in shared values of democracy and a commitment to the rules-based international order. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 08:49
    Location: JAKARTA, ID
    Indonesia
    Partnership
    USINDOPACOM

