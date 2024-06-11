Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, center right, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joins Vice Adm. Erwin S. Aldedharma, center left, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy, for a group photo during his first official visit to Indonesia as USINDOPACOM commander, June 13, 2024. The U.S. and Indonesia share a deep and enduring strategic partnership, anchored in shared values of democracy and a commitment to the rules-based international order. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 08:49 Photo ID: 8472140 VIRIN: 240613-N-PC065-4278 Resolution: 5227x3478 Size: 2.43 MB Location: JAKARTA, ID Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CDRUSINDOPACOM visits Indonesia [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.