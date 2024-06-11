KATUSA Friendship Week Volleyball Tournament

U.S. Service Members assigned to 65th Medical Brigade pose for a group photo following a volleyball tournament against The Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) as part of the KATUSA Friendship Week at Collier Gym, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2024. KATUSA Friendship Week is a yearly event honoring the establishment of the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier program in 1950. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

