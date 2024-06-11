Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Airmen train in field environment for future deployments, combat readiness

    Medical Airmen train in field environment for future deployments, combat readiness

    BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force medical specialists assigned to the 124th Medical Group, Idaho National Guard, traveled outside of familiar ground, to train in a field environment near Little Camas Reservoir in Elmore County, June 5-8, 2024, in preparation of future deployments. Approximately 65 medical personnel practiced treating and stabilizing casualties using tactical combat casualty care in a simulated deployed location while defending medical structures and personnel and becoming familiar with survival skills. Medical personnel focused on TCCC, point of injury, patient packaging, calling in a 9-Line medevac, patient movement, ground treatment and prolonged field care. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 02:36
    VIRIN: 240608-Z-AY311-3404
    Location: BOISE, IDAHO, US
    Air National Guard
    TCCC
    Medical Training
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. National Guard
    SERE Training

