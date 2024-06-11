Medical Airmen train in field environment for future deployments, combat readiness

U.S. Air Force medical specialists assigned to the 124th Medical Group, Idaho National Guard, traveled outside of familiar ground, to train in a field environment near Little Camas Reservoir in Elmore County, June 5-8, 2024, in preparation of future deployments. Approximately 65 medical personnel practiced treating and stabilizing casualties using tactical combat casualty care in a simulated deployed location while defending medical structures and personnel and becoming familiar with survival skills. Medical personnel focused on TCCC, point of injury, patient packaging, calling in a 9-Line medevac, patient movement, ground treatment and prolonged field care. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

