10th AAMDC Surgeon Promoted to Colonel

U.S. Army Col. Jessica Peck, 10th AAMDC command surgeon, is promoted to colonel during a ceremony on June 7, 2024, in Sembach Germany. Dr. Peck has served as the 10th AAMDC surgeon for over a year, where she has treated countless Soldiers and Family members with care, dignity and respect. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins).

