U.S. Army Col. Jessica Peck, 10th AAMDC command surgeon, is promoted to colonel during a ceremony on June 7, 2024, in Sembach Germany. Dr. Peck has served as the 10th AAMDC surgeon for over a year, where she has treated countless Soldiers and Family members with care, dignity and respect. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins).
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 16:59
|Photo ID:
|8470805
|VIRIN:
|240607-A-KX519-1470
|Resolution:
|9348x6232
|Size:
|30 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th AAMDC Surgeon Promoted to Colonel [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
