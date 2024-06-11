Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC Surgeon Promoted to Colonel [Image 6 of 7]

    10th AAMDC Surgeon Promoted to Colonel

    GERMANY

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Col. Jessica Peck, 10th AAMDC command surgeon, is promoted to colonel during a ceremony on June 7, 2024, in Sembach Germany. Dr. Peck has served as the 10th AAMDC surgeon for over a year, where she has treated countless Soldiers and Family members with care, dignity and respect. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins).

    Promotion
    MEDCOM
    StrongerTogether
    ShieldofVictory

