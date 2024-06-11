Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild AFB takes honorary commanders to JBER on a civic leader tour [Image 6 of 7]

    Fairchild AFB takes honorary commanders to JBER on a civic leader tour

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Royal Canadian Air Force Brig. Gen. Dave Moar, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region deputy commander, left, welcomes Air Mobility Command civic leaders and Fairchild Air Force base honorary commanders to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 29, 2024. Moar briefed the civic leaders about the combat search and rescue, strategic airlift and homeland defense mission at JBER. Fairchild AFB leaders organized a simulated deployment to JBER to educate honorary commanders and civic leaders on the base’s global responsibilities and capabilities, as well as the mobility qualifications for deployed Airmen. The honorary commander program pairs local civic leaders with a group or a squadron to gain a deeper insight to the Air Force and Fairchild AFB’s mission to develop well-informed advocates in the Inland Northwest community. The honorary commanders advocate for, advise and collaborate with base leaders to provide connections between Fairchild AFB and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 11:30
    Photo ID: 8469840
    VIRIN: 240529-F-TJ635-1333
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild AFB takes honorary commanders to JBER on a civic leader tour [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild AFB takes honorary commanders to JBER on a civic leader tour
    Fairchild AFB takes honorary commanders to JBER on a civic leader tour
    Fairchild AFB takes honorary commanders to JBER on a civic leader tour
    Fairchild AFB takes honorary commanders to JBER on a civic leader tour
    Fairchild AFB takes honorary commanders to JBER on a civic leader tour
    Fairchild AFB takes honorary commanders to JBER on a civic leader tour
    Fairchild AFB takes honorary commanders to JBER on a civic leader tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBER
    Honorary commanders
    simulated deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT