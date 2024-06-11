Royal Canadian Air Force Brig. Gen. Dave Moar, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region deputy commander, left, welcomes Air Mobility Command civic leaders and Fairchild Air Force base honorary commanders to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 29, 2024. Moar briefed the civic leaders about the combat search and rescue, strategic airlift and homeland defense mission at JBER. Fairchild AFB leaders organized a simulated deployment to JBER to educate honorary commanders and civic leaders on the base’s global responsibilities and capabilities, as well as the mobility qualifications for deployed Airmen. The honorary commander program pairs local civic leaders with a group or a squadron to gain a deeper insight to the Air Force and Fairchild AFB’s mission to develop well-informed advocates in the Inland Northwest community. The honorary commanders advocate for, advise and collaborate with base leaders to provide connections between Fairchild AFB and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 11:30 Photo ID: 8469840 VIRIN: 240529-F-TJ635-1333 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.12 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairchild AFB takes honorary commanders to JBER on a civic leader tour [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.