Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MAYPORT CELEBRATES MONTH OF THE MILITARY CHILD [Image 3 of 3]

    MAYPORT CELEBRATES MONTH OF THE MILITARY CHILD

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    240405-N-OZ224-1278

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (April 5, 2024) Cdr. Tellis Fears, executive officer, Naval Station Mayport, speaks during a ‘Month of the Military Child’ event at a local school in Jacksonville, Fl., April 5, 2024. Naval Station Mayport is home to over 70 tenant commands and is the largest operational command in Navy Region Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 08:32
    Photo ID: 8469420
    VIRIN: 240405-N-OZ224-1278
    Resolution: 5976x3735
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAYPORT CELEBRATES MONTH OF THE MILITARY CHILD [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MAYPORT CELEBRATES MONTH OF THE MILITARY CHILD
    MAYPORT CELEBRATES MONTH OF THE MILITARY CHILD
    MAYPORT CELEBRATES MONTH OF THE MILITARY CHILD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Navy #Mayport #Jacksonville #Florida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT