Swedish Navy Combat Boat 90 (CB-90) sails at high speeds during Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) June 9, 2024. BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy photo by Royal Netherlands Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Jan Eenling.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 03:45 Photo ID: 8469033 VIRIN: 240609-N-N0901-1001 Resolution: 5460x3640 Size: 3.62 MB Location: SE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Swedish Navy CB-90 Participates in BALTOPS 24, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.