    NAVSTA Rota Conducts Antiterrorism Training Exercise [Image 1 of 5]

    NAVSTA Rota Conducts Antiterrorism Training Exercise

    ROTA, SPAIN

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 11, 2024) Sailors assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota's security department investigate a mock explosive in the installation's harbor during an antiterrorism training exercise, June 11, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 03:35
    Photo ID: 8469019
    VIRIN: 240611-N-NC885-1006
    Resolution: 2719x1809
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota Conducts Antiterrorism Training Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Security
    Antiterrorism
    NAVSTA Rota
    Training
    EURAFCENT

