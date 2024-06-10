NAVSTA Rota Conducts Antiterrorism Training Exercise

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 11, 2024) Sailors assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota's security department investigate a mock explosive in the installation's harbor during an antiterrorism training exercise, June 11, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

