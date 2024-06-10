U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District Commander Col. Philip Secrist unfurls the unit’s colors with assistance from his Deputy of Programs Tom Waters, during the transfer of authority ceremony formerly accepting responsibility for the USACE mission in Israel from the Europe District, June 3. The transfer of authority for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mission in Israel more closely aligns the mission with the U.S. Central Command’s 2021 assumption of combatant command responsibility of Israel from U.S. European Command as the Transatlantic Division is aligned with USCENTCOM and North Atlantic Division with USEUCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Rich Puckett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 03:47 Photo ID: 8469016 VIRIN: 240603-A-TX325-1009 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 4.4 MB Location: TEL AVIV, IL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Europe, Middle East Districts transfer Israel program responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by Richard Puckett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.