    Europe, Middle East Districts transfer Israel program responsibility

    Europe, Middle East Districts transfer Israel program responsibility

    TEL AVIV, ISRAEL

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Richard Puckett 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District Commander Col. Philip Secrist unfurls the unit’s colors with assistance from his Deputy of Programs Tom Waters, during the transfer of authority ceremony formerly accepting responsibility for the USACE mission in Israel from the Europe District, June 3. The transfer of authority for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mission in Israel more closely aligns the mission with the U.S. Central Command’s 2021 assumption of combatant command responsibility of Israel from U.S. European Command as the Transatlantic Division is aligned with USCENTCOM and North Atlantic Division with USEUCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Rich Puckett)

