    U.S. Army Soldiers support Army Full Honor Arrival ceremony in honor of the Chief of Staff of the Army (Spain) [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Army Soldiers support Army Full Honor Arrival ceremony in honor of the Chief of Staff of the Army (Spain)

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    Soldiers assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide ceremonial support during an Army Full Honor Arrival Ceremony held in honor of the Chief of Staff of the Army (Spain) General of the Army Amador Fernando Enseñat y Berea at Whipple Field on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., May 21, 2024. The ceremony was hosted by Vice Chief of Staff of the Army General James J. Mingus. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera.

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers support Army Full Honor Arrival ceremony in honor of the Chief of Staff of the Army (Spain) [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

