Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Briefing [Image 4 of 4]

    Briefing

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2024

    Photo by Capt. Tara Santon 

    U.S. Army North

    Maj Gen. Sherman receives daily commander update brief from inside the Emergency Response Trailer during Vibrant Response 2024 at Fort Carson, Colo. on April 28. The ERT is a modern and rugged response platform used to provide communications capability during disaster response operations. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Seth Barham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 14:56
    Photo ID: 8467467
    VIRIN: 240428-A-YR485-1001
    Resolution: 624x686
    Size: 128.79 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Briefing [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Tara Santon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Getting a tow
    Load it in
    Loading it up
    Briefing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Emergency Response Trailer provides increased communication during crisis response

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    emergency response
    Vibrant Response
    DSCA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT