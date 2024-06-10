Maj Gen. Sherman receives daily commander update brief from inside the Emergency Response Trailer during Vibrant Response 2024 at Fort Carson, Colo. on April 28. The ERT is a modern and rugged response platform used to provide communications capability during disaster response operations. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Seth Barham)
Emergency Response Trailer provides increased communication during crisis response
