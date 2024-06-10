Maj Gen. Sherman receives daily commander update brief from inside the Emergency Response Trailer during Vibrant Response 2024 at Fort Carson, Colo. on April 28. The ERT is a modern and rugged response platform used to provide communications capability during disaster response operations. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Seth Barham)

