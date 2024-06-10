Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officers Hold Meeting on PHA Mistral During BALTOPS 24

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.11.2024

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Officers from the U.S. Marine Corps, The Swedish Navy and The Royal Netherlands Navy convene on the Amphibious Helicopter Carrier “ PHA Mistral” during Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) June 11, 2024. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy Photo)

