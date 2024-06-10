Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Risk and reward: An innovative strategy pays off [Image 2 of 2]

    Risk and reward: An innovative strategy pays off

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Erick Ottoson, contracting specialist, Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, works at his desk in the Contracting Division. Ottoson started at the Kansas City District two years ago as a developmental intern in the Contracting Division’s innovative hiring program and has since received his Defense Acquisition certification. | Photo by Sam Weldin, Public Affairs Specialist, Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 13:25
    Photo ID: 8467208
    VIRIN: 240611-A-OK605-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Risk and reward: An innovative strategy pays off [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Risk and reward: An innovative strategy pays off
    Risk and reward: An innovative strategy pays off

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Risk and reward: An innovative strategy pays off

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT