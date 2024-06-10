Guardsmen from the 141st Air Refueling Wing, cut sod strips at the baseball diamond of Chief Garry Middle School May 21, 2024, Spokane, Wash. The Air National Guard linked up with KXLY news' Extreme Team to volunteer their time to give back to the Spokane community.

