Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Diamonds & Dreams [Image 5 of 5]

    Diamonds &amp; Dreams

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Stewart 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Guardsmen from the 141st Air Refueling Wing, cut sod strips at the baseball diamond of Chief Garry Middle School May 21, 2024, Spokane, Wash. The Air National Guard linked up with KXLY news' Extreme Team to volunteer their time to give back to the Spokane community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 12:25
    Photo ID: 8467126
    VIRIN: 240521-F-YL918-8798
    Resolution: 3980x6400
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diamonds & Dreams [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Michael Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Diamonds &amp; Dreams
    Diamonds &amp; Dreams
    Diamonds &amp; Dreams
    Diamonds &amp; Dreams
    Diamonds &amp; Dreams

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Routine

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Spokane
    141 ARW
    Neighbors serving neighbors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT