30th ABCT first NG unit fielded Next Generation Squad Weapons

Soldiers assigned to the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team scan their firing lanes before conducting their qualification table on the newly fielded Next Generation Squad Weapon Rifle (NGSW-R) XM7 and the Next Generation Squad Weapon Automatic Rifle (NGSW-AR), XM250 at Fort Liberty, North Carolina on June 6, 2024. The 30th ABCT is a Major Subordinate Command that falls under the North Carolina National Guard and was selected to be the first National Guard unit to field test the XM7 and the XM250, which are replacing current weapons systems M4/M4A1 carbine and the M249 Semi-Automatic Weapon. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Leticia Samuels/382nd Public Affairs Detachment)

