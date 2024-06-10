Members of the Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop listen to a presentation in Pordenone, Italy on June 5th, 2024. STAM-W serves as a critical opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to the region and shared interest in training while protecting the environment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 09:02 Photo ID: 8466632 VIRIN: 240605-A-F3254-6223 Resolution: 3740x1756 Size: 2.03 MB Location: PORDENONE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STAM-W Conference [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.