U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa, takes a moment to recognize the work of 1 ASOS Senior Airman Corbin Sheleheda. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jacob Murray)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 08:31
|Photo ID:
|8466622
|VIRIN:
|240422-F-IQ236-6660
|Resolution:
|904x1080
|Size:
|392.03 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Hecker recognizes 1 ASOS Airman [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Jacob Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1 ACOS demonstrates advanced cyber capabilities to COMUSAFE
