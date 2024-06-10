Royal Netherlands Navy HNLMS Willemstad (M864) sails past a cruise ship towards Naval Base Berga during Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) June 4, 2024. BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy photo by Royal Netherlands Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Jan Eenling. )

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 07:49 Photo ID: 8466481 VIRIN: 240604-N-N0901-1003 Resolution: 2981x4471 Size: 1.57 MB Location: SE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BALTOPS 24 Ship Transits Through Sweden, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.