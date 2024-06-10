Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Warrant Officer 1 Jerome Swan

    BERLIN, GERMANY

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jordan Beagle 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    Meet Warrant Officer 1 Jerome Swan, an HH-60 Air Medical Evacuation Pilot, assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, from Mobile, Alabama.

    “An Air Medevac Pilot’s job is so important because there will always be a time when we must transport casualties to roles 1 or 2 and different levels of care.”

    Swan says, the U.S. Army always felt like a place he “needed to be,” and he “always wanted to fly as a kid.”

    Swan joined the U.S. Army after graduating high school and became an 88M in the U.S. Army Reserve.

    After a short stint in the Army Reserve, he eventually transitioned to active duty and applied for the Warrant Officer Flight Training Program.

    Swan comes from a large military family background. His Grandfather served in the U.S. Air Force and most of his uncles have served in the U.S. Army or U.S. Air Force.

    Swan is currently stationed in Powidz, Poland supporting his unit’s mission to “Assure and Deter.”

    TAGS

    NATO
    Aviation
    MeetYourArmy
    DutyFirst
    AboveTheFirst

