Meet Warrant Officer 1 Jerome Swan, an HH-60 Air Medical Evacuation Pilot, assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, from Mobile, Alabama.



“An Air Medevac Pilot’s job is so important because there will always be a time when we must transport casualties to roles 1 or 2 and different levels of care.”



Swan says, the U.S. Army always felt like a place he “needed to be,” and he “always wanted to fly as a kid.”



Swan joined the U.S. Army after graduating high school and became an 88M in the U.S. Army Reserve.



After a short stint in the Army Reserve, he eventually transitioned to active duty and applied for the Warrant Officer Flight Training Program.



Swan comes from a large military family background. His Grandfather served in the U.S. Air Force and most of his uncles have served in the U.S. Army or U.S. Air Force.



Swan is currently stationed in Powidz, Poland supporting his unit’s mission to “Assure and Deter.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 03:20 Photo ID: 8466224 VIRIN: 240605-A-UT471-1001 Resolution: 1410x935 Size: 413.84 KB Location: BERLIN, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet Warrant Officer 1 Jerome Swan, by CPT Jordan Beagle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.