    Abraham Lincoln conducts replenishment-at-sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240530-N-CH260-1017 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 30, 2024) Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) sails alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 21:12
    Photo ID: 8465792
    VIRIN: 240530-N-CH260-1017
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts replenishment-at-sea, by PO2 Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    CVN 72

