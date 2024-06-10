Abraham Lincoln conducts replenishment-at-sea

240530-N-CH260-1017 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 30, 2024) Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) sails alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 21:12
|Photo ID:
|8465792
|VIRIN:
|240530-N-CH260-1017
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
