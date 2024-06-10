Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts an ammunition handling evolution [Image 1 of 5]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts an ammunition handling evolution

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Nathaly Cruz 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240608-N-IJ966-1014 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 8, 2024) The Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4), sails alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during an ammunition handling evolution. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nathaly Cruz)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 20:49
    Photo ID: 8465737
    VIRIN: 240608-N-IJ966-1014
    Resolution: 5098x3399
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts an ammunition handling evolution [Image 5 of 5], by SN Nathaly Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Abraham Lincoln
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN72
    ammo onload

