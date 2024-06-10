Abraham Lincoln conducts an ammunition handling evolution

240608-N-IJ966-1014 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 8, 2024) The Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4), sails alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during an ammunition handling evolution. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nathaly Cruz)

