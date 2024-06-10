Vandenberg's Newest Master Sergeant Selectees

The newest Master Sergeant selectees pose for a photo during a MSgt. release part at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 5, 2024. U.S. Air Force officials have selected 5,500 technical sergeants for promotion to master sergeant out of 29,497 eligible for a selection rate of 18.65 percent in the 24E7 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities. (U.S Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

