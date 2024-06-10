Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg's Newest Master Sergeant Selectees

    Vandenberg's Newest Master Sergeant Selectees

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    The newest Master Sergeant selectees pose for a photo during a MSgt. release part at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 5, 2024. U.S. Air Force officials have selected 5,500 technical sergeants for promotion to master sergeant out of 29,497 eligible for a selection rate of 18.65 percent in the 24E7 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities. (U.S Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 19:23
    Photo ID: 8465574
    VIRIN: 240605-X-GJ070-1001
    Resolution: 3865x2370
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg's Newest Master Sergeant Selectees, by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    release party
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Master Sergeant Selectees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT