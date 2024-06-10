The newest Master Sergeant selectees pose for a photo during a MSgt. release part at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 5, 2024. U.S. Air Force officials have selected 5,500 technical sergeants for promotion to master sergeant out of 29,497 eligible for a selection rate of 18.65 percent in the 24E7 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities. (U.S Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 19:23
|Photo ID:
|8465574
|VIRIN:
|240605-X-GJ070-1001
|Resolution:
|3865x2370
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg's Newest Master Sergeant Selectees, by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
