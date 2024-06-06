LIEPĀJA, Latvia (June 9, 2024) - U.S. Navy Divers assigned to Mobile Dive and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, recover a remotely operated vehicle after surveying a prospective project site in support of the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 exercise in Liepāja, Latvia June 9, 2024. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 05:11 Photo ID: 8463446 VIRIN: 240609-N-VF045-2095 Resolution: 3105x4657 Size: 2.73 MB Location: LIEPāJA, LV Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MDSU 2 Surveys for BALTOPS 24 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.