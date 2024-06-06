Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MDSU 2 Surveys for BALTOPS 24 [Image 5 of 8]

    MDSU 2 Surveys for BALTOPS 24

    LIEPāJA, LATVIA

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Commander Task Force 68

    LIEPĀJA, Latvia (June 9, 2024) - U.S. Navy Divers assigned to Mobile Dive and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, recover a remotely operated vehicle after surveying a prospective project site in support of the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 exercise in Liepāja, Latvia June 9, 2024. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 05:11
    Photo ID: 8463446
    VIRIN: 240609-N-VF045-2095
    Resolution: 3105x4657
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: LIEPāJA, LV
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDSU 2 Surveys for BALTOPS 24 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 11 Surveys for BALTOPS 24
    NMCB 11 Surveys for BALTOPS 24
    NMCB 11 Surveys for BALTOPS 24
    NMCB 11 Surveys for BALTOPS 24
    MDSU 2 Surveys for BALTOPS 24
    MDSU 2 Surveys for BALTOPS 24
    MDSU 2 Surveys for BALTOPS 24
    MDSU 2 Surveys for BALTOPS 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    salvage
    divers
    surveying
    mdsu
    BALTOPS24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT