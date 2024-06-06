U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Adrian Lopez, the acting sergeant major of 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental) (3rd SGX), 3rd Marine Logistics Group, speaks to the guests of a Relief and Appointment ceremony on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, June 7, 2024. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Rupert Palmer, the outgoing sergeant major, introduced Sgt. Maj. Adrian Lopez, the incoming sergeant major for 3rd SGX. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)
This work, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental) conducts Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
