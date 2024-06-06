Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental) conducts Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 12 of 12]

    3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental) conducts Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Adrian Lopez, the acting sergeant major of 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental) (3rd SGX), 3rd Marine Logistics Group, speaks to the guests of a Relief and Appointment ceremony on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, June 7, 2024. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Rupert Palmer, the outgoing sergeant major, introduced Sgt. Maj. Adrian Lopez, the incoming sergeant major for 3rd SGX. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
