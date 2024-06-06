U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kenneth Villarreal, left, a corpsman with 1st Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, and Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David Doyle, a corpsman with 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, treat a simulated casualty during a casualty evacuation drill for Marine Aviation Support Activity at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 7, 2024. Casualty evacuation drills keep Marines and corpsmen ready for medical emergencies in a field environment and also facilitate rehearsals alongside Philippine counterparts. MASA 24 is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. Villarreal is a native of Texas, Doyle is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kayla Halloran)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 02:38
|Photo ID:
|8463179
|VIRIN:
|240607-M-OV505-1109
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.46 MB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MASA: Casualty Evacuation drill [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT