MASA: Casualty Evacuation drill

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kenneth Villarreal, left, a corpsman with 1st Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, and Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David Doyle, a corpsman with 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, treat a simulated casualty during a casualty evacuation drill for Marine Aviation Support Activity at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 7, 2024. Casualty evacuation drills keep Marines and corpsmen ready for medical emergencies in a field environment and also facilitate rehearsals alongside Philippine counterparts. MASA 24 is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. Villarreal is a native of Texas, Doyle is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kayla Halloran)

